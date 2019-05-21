Police searching for 2 young missing siblings in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two young children after they were allegedly taken from their legal guardian.On May 18, around 10 a.m., police say 2-month-old Zy'ree Alexander and 10-year-old Zahiyyah Alexander were both removed from their legal guardian at a home on the 2800 block of W. Allegheny Ave. by their mother.Police say the 30-year-old mother, Shynisha Alexander, then left her children with a relative on the 2700 block of N. Darrien St.On Monday, Alexander removed her children from that location, and their whereabouts are unknown, police said.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.