Police searching for 2 young missing siblings in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two young children after they were allegedly taken from their legal guardian.

On May 18, around 10 a.m., police say 2-month-old Zy'ree Alexander and 10-year-old Zahiyyah Alexander were both removed from their legal guardian at a home on the 2800 block of W. Allegheny Ave. by their mother.

Police say the 30-year-old mother, Shynisha Alexander, then left her children with a relative on the 2700 block of N. Darrien St.

On Monday, Alexander removed her children from that location, and their whereabouts are unknown, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsmissing children
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family: Officer shoots man with special needs asking for money
Stray bullet grazes boy sitting on porch in Philly
Police: Man stabbed in parking lot of Boston Market
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured in Tacony
Man accused of urinating on statue of child: "A huge mistake"
Tornado touched down in Lancaster County, officials confirm
Show More
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Downpours; More Comfortable Air Returning
Wandering lovebird popping up all over in South Philly community
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Margate liquor store
More TOP STORIES News