Police searching for ATV driver who struck an officer at a gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is wanted for striking a Philadelphia police officer with an all-terrain vehicle last Monday night.

Surveillance video shows the man inside the Sunoco gas station on the 2600 block of Penrose Avenue just prior to the incident.

Officials said the officer later approached the ATV, and then the suspect pulled off, hitting the officer in the leg and foot.

If you can identify the man in the video, you are asked to call the police.
