Crime & Safety

Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on March 28, 2019.

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are searching for burglars they say strike during the day and they need the public's help.

Drone 6 flew over the neighborhood in Warminster that's been the target of several break-ins recently.

Township police say the thieves are smashing windows and breaking into homes during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, when the homeowner is typically at work.

If you have any information, call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywarminster townshipcrimeburglarypennsylvania
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
Driver crashes into Famous Footwear in Northeast Philadelphia
Trump backs off Special Olympics funding cut
Teens honored for heroic actions during Cobbs Creek crash
Philly School Board to vote Thursday on controversial issue
2 sanitation workers injured in trash truck explosion
5-time DUI offender faces judge; victim's family fighting to change laws
Show More
Proposal kicks off Phillies Opening Day
Opening Day! Jamie Apody talks to Phillies GM, Matt Klentak
Police: Father-son duo facing drug charges in Wilmington
Landlord accused of stealing from dead tenant
Card skimmer detector being used at N.J. gas stations
More TOP STORIES News