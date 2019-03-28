Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are searching for burglars they say strike during the day and they need the public's help.Drone 6 flew over the neighborhood in Warminster that's been the target of several break-ins recently.Township police say the thieves are smashing windows and breaking into homes during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, when the homeowner is typically at work.If you have any information, call police.