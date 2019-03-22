Crime & Safety

Police searching for Chestnut Hill bank robber

Philadelphia police are searching for a Chestnut Hill bank robber as reported during Action News at 11 on March 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The dye pack exploded as an armed bank bandit made his getaway Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section ruining the robber's loot with red dye.

The man held up the Citizens Bank on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue at 4:30 p.m. and got away with $3,000.

But he didn't get far before abandoning the stained cash on the street.

Now, the Philadelphia police and the FBI are on the hunt for him.

They say he walks with a limp.
