Police searching for family of boy found in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in identifying a wandering child.

Police say the boy was found on 69th Street.

They say he is nonverbal and is believed have autism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department.


