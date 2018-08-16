Police searching for family of boy found in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --Upper Darby police are asking for the public's help in identifying a wandering child.
Police say the boy was found on 69th Street.
They say he is nonverbal and is believed have autism.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department.
Community Notification! This young man was found on 69th Street. He is non verbal and believed to be autistic. We are looking for his family. Please RT!! pic.twitter.com/dhbH0THN12— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 16, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps