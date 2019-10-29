Harrington police searching for missing woman with dementia

HARRINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Harrington police are searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police said Donna Miller, 61, was last seen on October 23 in the around the unit block of Dickerson Street in Harrington, Delaware.

Police have been searching the area with no results. On Sunday, they brought in rescue teams and K-9s to assist with the efforts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple homes on fire after plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
More than 2 dozen bullets fired in fatal shooting
Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus: Police
California wildfire wedding photo goes viral
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Drizzle and Sprinkles Today
Man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog ID'd
700 still not rebuilt 7 years after Superstorm Sandy
Show More
Troubleshooters: Headstones company accused of taking money but failing to deliver
Grandfather charged in death of toddler on cruise ship
Texas man says 'psychotic' cow nearly killed him
Malcolm Jenkins, Meek Mill lead town hall on Philadelphia policing
67-year-old gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally'
More TOP STORIES News