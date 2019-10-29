Harrington police searching for missing woman with dementia

HARRINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Harrington police are searching for a woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week.Police said Donna Miller, 61, was last seen on October 23 in the around the unit block of Dickerson Street in Harrington, Delaware.Police have been searching the area with no results. On Sunday, they brought in rescue teams and K-9s to assist with the efforts.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493.