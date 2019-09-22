missing man

Police searching for missing Glenolden man

6abc/ Glenolden Borough Police Department

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Glenolden Borough Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

Charles "Bud" Jones, 78, was last seen leaving his home on South Scott Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Jones is 6'2", 150 punds and has dark grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white button-up shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap with a Vietnam War insignia.

He is said to be traveling on foot and might appear to be confused.

Police believe Jones is at risk for harm or serious injury.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Glenolden Borough Police Department at 610-583-1312.
