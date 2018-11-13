Police are investigating after a naked man was spotted multiple times around homes in New Jersey.There have been at least four cases in Hillsborough Township involving a naked or partially clothed man.In the latest incident, a homeowner on Meadowbrook Drive saw a naked man at her back door around 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. He was captured on surveillance video peering into the house.He was described as wearing a black wig, black shoes with white stripes and a bandanna covering his face.Police believe the same individual was spotted on surveillance video around 10 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a home on Triangle Road. He was also wearing a black wig, black shoes and a black cloth over his face.The suspect is believed be in his late teens to his early 20s.Two additional incidents were reported on July 31 and Sept. 28, but police are not yet sure if the same suspect is responsible.In one case, a naked man was spotted near a home on South Triangle Road and the other incident involved a man who exposed himself to a resident of Columbia Common.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.-----