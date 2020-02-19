Philadelphia police release video of violent robberies in 17th District; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating multiple violent robberies in the 17th district and are searching for two suspects.Police said surveillance cameras caught the first incident in the 1500 block of Broad Street around 11 p.m. on February 4.The video shows two suspects stalking a 19-year-old victim on Broad. When the man turned onto the 1400 block of Tasker, police say the two suspects struck, attacking and robbing the man of his wallet. Police said the suspects got away with approximately $200.The second incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on February 6.Surveillance video captured two suspects stalking a 19-year-old victim at the Ellsworth-Federal subway station. Police said the suspects then attacked the man while he was waiting for the train and robbed him of his AirPods.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.