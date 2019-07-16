Intruder breaks into Roxborough home as owner watches from Jersey Shore

Desperate to get in, surveillance shows the suspect trying to enter the front door, then back door, and back to the front door early Sunday morning.He even looks straight into the camera, tries to use the credit card trick to pick the lock, before breaking through a living room window of this Roxborough homeAndrea Albelda and her family were down at the Shore, when she got alerts on her phone that her cameras had picked up an intruder at the door"What was running through your mind when you saw all of that?" Asked Action News.The first couple of times I just though he's in the wrong place. When it was relentless and he tried the back door, that's when I got the sinking feeling, there's something wrong this guy won't let up," said Andrea Albelda."The most jarring video is him walking out out of the house and 5 after 8 in the morning like he belonged here."But having left something behind at the scene of the crime, the intruder returns."As if that wasn't terrifying enough, an hour later he came back up the porch, back through the front door, got what we think is his watch and leaves again through the front door!"Albelda suspects the intruder was intoxicated.Neighbors say they never heard any commotion during the break-in. Police tell Action News they're investigating and as this one of 7 burglaries in the last two weeks in the area... though the homeowner says the suspect never took anything... just needed four walls and a roof."Clearly Goldilocks was looking for his bed," she said."Do you feel like you were Goldilocksed?""I feel like I was Goldilocks. I'm not trying to make light of the situation, but it's bizarreNeighbors tell us they never heard any commotion in the early hours Sunday morning during the break in.The homeowners admit this incident has not made them question their sense of security at home.