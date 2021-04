Police searching hotel near Philadelphia International Airport for child at center of Amber Alert

AMBER ALERT: Philadelphia City, Call 911 If Seen. pic.twitter.com/vrHKxzGCBD — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 12, 2021

This is now a barricade situation at the hotel. Police are inside looking for the suspect and 2 year old Byron McDonald pic.twitter.com/McqlPj0xQP — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) April 12, 2021

BREAKING: Police are investigating this car at the Aloft Hotel near Philadelphia International Airport. Lots of police / state troopers here https://t.co/EjiF1t4yHY pic.twitter.com/bzHdt9kGuq — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) April 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching a hotel near the Philadelphia International Airport for a missing 2-year-old boy and the man accused of abducting him.Officers are calling this a barricade situation.The 2017 red Chevy Malibu involved in this case was found Monday afternoon at the Aloft Hotel.An Amber Alert was issued earlier Monday for 2-year-old Byron McDonald.The child was last seen on Friday, April 9 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 N. Bancroft Street in Philadelphia.Byron McDonald II is described as 6'1" tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It was not known what kind of clothing he was wearing.The child is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Police say it is not known what kind of clothing the child was wearing.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 right away.It was also around 1:30 p.m. on Friday that a 50-year-old woman, Tamara Aikens, was shot and killed in the 2500 block of N. Bancroft Street . There has been no official word from police on a connection between the shooting and the Amber Alert.