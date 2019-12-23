Police seek two men accused of lighting a house on fire with a mother and child inside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police want the public's help identifying two suspects who firebombed a house this weekend.

Investigators said around 4 a.m. Saturday morning two men entered the alley on the 7400 block of Rugby and they doused the back of a rowhome with what appears to be gasoline.

In surveillance video one suspect can then be seen throwing a Molotov cocktail at the house.

Action News showed neighbors the surveillance video released by police. Jesse Moss was stunned.

"Yeah, it's insane. You don't see much of that around here. You never see that around here," Moss said.

Police said a woman and her child were inside the home. The mother called 911 and firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

Neighbor, Harold Austin, says the woman knocked on his neighbor's door pleading for help.

"She was pretty calm. I thought it was a gas leak or something," said Austin.

Surveillance captured clear images of the suspects.

Police released the video because the victim apparently does not recognize the suspects, raising the possibility they tried to torch the wrong house.

No one was injured in the incident and the home only suffered moderate damage.

Moss said , "They just moved in like a year ago. She is a good quiet neighbor."

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.
