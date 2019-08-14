CAMDEN (WPVI) -- Camden County police released pictures of a car they suspect is involved in several paintball gun shootings.
Detectives said multiple men were spotted inside a green, four-door Chevy Lumina.
One victim reported two men fired paintballs at him along North 7th Street early Sunday morning.
A woman walking near Broadway and Jackson Street told police several men in a vehicle fired paintballs in her direction early Tuesday morning.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Camden County police.
Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings in Camden
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News