Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings in Camden

CAMDEN (WPVI) -- Camden County police released pictures of a car they suspect is involved in several paintball gun shootings.Detectives said multiple men were spotted inside a green, four-door Chevy Lumina.One victim reported two men fired paintballs at him along North 7th Street early Sunday morning.A woman walking near Broadway and Jackson Street told police several men in a vehicle fired paintballs in her direction early Tuesday morning.If you have any information, you are asked to contact Camden County police.