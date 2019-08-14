Police seek car in relation to paintball shootings in Camden

CAMDEN (WPVI) -- Camden County police released pictures of a car they suspect is involved in several paintball gun shootings.

Detectives said multiple men were spotted inside a green, four-door Chevy Lumina.

One victim reported two men fired paintballs at him along North 7th Street early Sunday morning.

A woman walking near Broadway and Jackson Street told police several men in a vehicle fired paintballs in her direction early Tuesday morning.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Camden County police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countycamden (new jersey)new jersey newspaintball
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 apps parents should know about
Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway
Fisherman reels in massive 90.6-pound fish off Cape May
Police: Car chase after robbery ends in crash in Cobbs Creek
Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says
Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
2008 with a twist: Hamels returns as rival, Manuel begins new role
Show More
Couple opens country's first black-owned nonprofit cancer center
AccuWeather: Very humid, scattered showers and a storm today
Fortnite champ throws out 1st pitch to Bryce Harper
At least 1 stabbed after fight on North Broad Street: Police
NFL teaming with Jay-Z on entertainment and social activism
More TOP STORIES News