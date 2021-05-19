Philadelphia police seek driver who fled after child hits moving minivan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the driver who left the scene after a child ran into the side of a moving vehicle.The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.Police say the 6-year-old victim was crossing the 600 block of W. Erie Avenue with his 10-year-old sister.The 6-year-old ran ahead and hit the side of a passing minivan.Several people run over to check on the child, including the minivan's driver.After a few moments, however, the driver gets back in his minivan and leaves the scene.Police say the child is at home recovering from severe bruises to the face and body.The minivan involved had a temporary NJ license tag 005-218T.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.