PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for help in identifying and locating the person they say shot and killed a man earlier this summer in the city's Cedarbrook section.
It happened on the 8400 block of Williams Avenue back on July 31.
The incident was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.
In the surveillance video, a man wearing a hooded shirt walks up to an SUV and fires a gun. As the suspect gets closer to the car, the driver crashes into a parked car, bringing the car to a stop.
The gunman can then be seen running up to the passenger side window of the car and shooting into the car at close range.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and right leg. The man, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Einstein Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said the suspect was last seen running away from the scene, headed southbound on the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue.
Police describe him as a Black male with medium length hair. He was wearing a light gray Nike hoodie, black compression pants and maroon shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident asked to contact the police.
The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Philadelphia police seek gunman who walked up and fired shots into an SUV killing a man inside
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More