Police seek info after man killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police are asking the public for information after a man was gunned down in Wilmington, Delaware.
Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Broom Street for a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
They arrived on the scene to find a 22-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact DELAWARE CRIME STOPPERS at: 1-800-TIP-3333, or online through delawarecrimestoppers.org
