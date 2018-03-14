Police seek info after man killed in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are asking the public for information after a man was gunned down in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officers were called to the 100 block of N. Broom Street for a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They arrived on the scene to find a 22-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact DELAWARE CRIME STOPPERS at: 1-800-TIP-3333, or online through delawarecrimestoppers.org

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsshootinghomicideWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News