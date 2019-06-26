Police seek information on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for information about a shooting that was caught on surveillance video in the city's East Oak Lane section.

It happened on Monday night on the 7200 block of Sommers Road.

Investigators say a man jumped out of a dark colored sedan and started to run.

Two men then got out of the car and began shooting at him.

The car then took off.

It's still not known whether the man was hit.

Police checked all local hospitals but still haven't found a victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphilly newsshootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann University Hospital to close in September
Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery to close after fire
Postal worker struck by car in SW Philadelphia
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window
Show More
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Chester County
New photos show last time missing student seen in public
Playground set on fire in Pine Hill, N.J.
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
AccuWeather: Hot, Not Humid Today
More TOP STORIES News