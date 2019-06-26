Police seek information on West Oak Lane shooting caught on video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for information about a shooting that was caught on surveillance video in the city's East Oak Lane section.It happened on Monday night on the 7200 block of Sommers Road.Investigators say a man jumped out of a dark colored sedan and started to run.Two men then got out of the car and began shooting at him.The car then took off.It's still not known whether the man was hit.Police checked all local hospitals but still haven't found a victim.