Hamilton police seek man who allegedly recorded woman in a retail store bathroom

HAMILTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in New Jersey are searching for a man they say took pictures of a woman over the top of a bathroom stall at a retail store.The incident took place on Thursday at the Ollies Discount Store on the 2400 block of Broad Street in Hamilton.Responding officers said that a suspicious-looking man entered the woman's restroom shortly after a woman had entered a stall in the bathroom.The woman said this man held his cellphone over the stall door and recorded a video of her. She said the man ran from the bathroom when she began to yell for him to stop recording her.Police described the suspect as a black man between 30-40 years of age, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing grey boots, tan or khaki cargo pants, a black T-shirt, a blue or purple Polo zip-up hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball-style hat with a purple brim.Hamilton Police Detectives are asking for the publics' assistance in locating the man in the pictures.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawrence MacArthur at (609)689-5827 or via email at lmacarthur@hamiltonpd.org.