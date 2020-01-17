Police seek man who punched SEPTA bus driver in the face in East Lansdowne

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who punched a SEPTA bus driver in the face on New Year's Eve.It happened at 10:34 p.m. on December 31, 2019 on Route 113 at Pembroke and Oak avenues in East Lansdowne, Pa.Police say the man refused to pay the fare, argued with the bus operator, then punched her.The man was last seen fleeing on Oak Avenue.The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.Call215-546-TIPS (8477).