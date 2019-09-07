Police seek man who touched 10-year-old girl at Walmart in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the man who inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl at a New Jersey Walmart.The incident happened at the store at 3501 south Highway 42 in Washington Township between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.Investigators say the man touched the child twice while she was shopping with her mother.After being confronted by the child's mother, he left the area in a silver sedan.The victim described the suspect as approximately 5'6" tall, bright blue eyes, thick brown hair, medium build, with unkempt facial hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Township Police Department - Detective Tommy Myers at (856)589-0030 xtn: 1136 or e-mail: TMMyers@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.