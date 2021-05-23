Police seek missing 10-year-old boy from Folcroft, Delaware County

Mason Brooks

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy from Delaware County.

Mason Brooks was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near his home in the 2100 block of Delmar Drive in Folcroft, Pa.

Investigators say he may have gotten into a white or silver vehicle with an unknown registration.

Mason is four feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a red Phillies shirt and black shorts. He was not wearing shoes.

Mason has a learning disability, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Folcroft Police Department at 610-522-1300 or the Emergency Services Center at 610-565-6500.
