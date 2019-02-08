Police seek missing 23-month-old boy in Bridgeton, NJ

Daniel Griner Jr.

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-month-old boy.

Daniel Griner Jr. was last seen in the area of Devonshire Place and Glen Drive.

He is about 2'8" tall and weighs 40 pounds.

Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes, a light brown skin complexion.

He was last seen wearing Santa Claus pajamas with red edging.

Details about how the child went missing were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.



