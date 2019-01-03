Police seek nurse who helped crash victims in Berks County

Police seek nurse who helped crash victims in Berks Co.

TILDEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Berks County are trying to track down a good Samaritan who helped the victims of a head-on collision.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Old Route 22 at Pine Road in Tilden Township.

Authorities say a silver SUV swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a red SUV.

An off-duty nurse stopped at the crash and helped the victims.

But, she left before talking with police.

Investigators say four people, including two women, a 5-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who knows the nurse is asked to contact Tilden Township police at 610-562-9001.

