Police seek parents of child found at 7-Eleven in Folcroft, Pa.
WPVI
FOLCROFT, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the parents of a young child who was found at the 7-Eleven store in Folcroft, Pa. on Tuesday.
The child is a black male between 3 and 4 years old.
The boy's name may be Noah, police said.
A photo of the child was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
folcroft borough
pennsylvania news
missing children
