Police seek to ID woman found dead in Delaware County state park

EDGEMONT TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania state police have released new images in hopes of identifying a woman found dead in a Delaware County state park.

The new facial reconstruction images were released on Monday.

The remains were found in January 2016 in a wooded area along a trail in Ridley Creek State Park.

The woman was fully clothed in cold-weather clothing, police say.

She is believed to be a white female between 25 and 45 years old standing 5'2" to 5'10" tall.

Three rings were found with the victim. They were described as a gold Irish Claddagh ring, a gold initial ring bearing the initial "C", and a gold diamond ring.



Investigators say an analysis of the remains indicate she lived in the northeastern United States, with a strong probability she was from Pennsylvania or an adjacent state.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the unknown female should call Trooper Andrew Martin, PSP Philadelphia, at 215-452-5216. Reference incident number K02-2106312.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers; phone 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or (800) 472-8477. Tips leading to arrests could be eligible for cash rewards.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbody found
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News