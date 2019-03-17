Police seek woman in relation to Nordstrom thefts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman is one of three people wanted in connection to a theft ring that police say targeted Nordstrom stores across the country.

Delaware State Police are looking for Kimberly Lingham-Bailey.

Bailey is charged with felony shoplifting for two incidents in Newark, Delaware.

Authorities said that between January and February, more than $4,000 dollars in merchandise was taken.

If you know where she is you are asked to call police.
