Police seeking serial burglar in Cheltenham Township

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cheltenham Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a burglar who has broken into at least three homes over the past week and a half.Syreeta Broaddus of LaMott said the suspect broke into her home on Saturday morning while she and her family were inside.The suspect entered through the living room window and came face to face with her 15-year-old daughter on the sofa.Broaddus said she woke up when she heard a crashing sound made by the window air conditioning unit falling after the suspect pushed it into the house."As I'm coming down the steps, I'm midway. My daughter, she screams, 'Mom! Someone's in the house,'" said Broaddus.According to Broaddus, the suspect knocked on the door first but when no one answered he broke in.Broaddus said the intruder was likely surprised and left quickly without taking anything.Police said the suspect stole sneakers and clothing from another home. The suspect is between 25 and 35 years old, was wearing glasses, carrying a backpack and may have tattoos on the back of his hand.If you recognize the man, you're urged to call Cheltenham Township Police.