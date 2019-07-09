Police: SEPTA employee killed while working on train track

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA employee has died and another was injured after an incident on the Broad Street Line on Monday.It happened around 5:44 p.m.Two employees were working on the northbound tracks when police say one of the worker fell backward and was struck by a train. He later died.A second worker suffered minor injures, officials said.Train service has resumed between Girard Station and Fern Rock Transportation Center. Residual delays are expected while full operations are being restored.