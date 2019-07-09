Police: SEPTA employee killed while working on train track

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A SEPTA employee has died and another was injured after an incident on the Broad Street Line on Monday.

It happened around 5:44 p.m.

Two employees were working on the northbound tracks when police say one of the worker fell backward and was struck by a train. He later died.

A second worker suffered minor injures, officials said.

Train service has resumed between Girard Station and Fern Rock Transportation Center. Residual delays are expected while full operations are being restored.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newssepta
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Police: Boy's hands partially amputated after firework explosion
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach
Police: Philly store owner shot during robbery attempt
Sources: Second suspect arrested in murder of Camden man
Body found at Port Richmond construction site
NYC to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions
Show More
3-year-old girl killed at New Jersey campground identified
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Craig Berube teaching next generation in Bucks County
Commuters warned about Interstate 295 lane closures
Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philly port seized
More TOP STORIES News