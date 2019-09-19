Man held several women hostage in makeshift after-hours club in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is in custody following a barricade situation in West Philadelphia early Thursday.It happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of 63rd and Vine streets.Police said a man was holding several women against their will inside a make-shift after-hours club.According to officials, the women were escorted out of the building by SWAT and the suspect surrendered to police.Investigators are questioning the man and searching the house for a weapon.Police said no injuries were reported.