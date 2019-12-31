Police: Sex assault suspect in Burlington had victim's credit card in wallet

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police say a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Burlington, New Jersey had the victim's credit card in his wallet when he was arrested.The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old John Lewis of Browns Mills.Police were called to East Union Street around 2:43 a.m. Sunday for a report of a woman screaming for help.Once they arrived, officers say they found a woman who said she had just been violently attacked.The victim, a Burlington resident, said she did not know her attacker and was walking home from a friend's house.Police say video surveillance and tips from residents helped catch Lewis.