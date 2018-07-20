Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults in West Philadelphia

Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults in West Philadelphia. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for an alleged sexual predator who they say has victimized three women in the last four days.

Philadelphia Police have just released details of the incidents, all of which happened within a few blocks in West Philadelphia.

The first one happened Tuesday morning at Belmont and Parkside Avenue. Police say the suspect forced a woman into a sex act at gunpoint.

Thursday, police say a man matching the same description forced two women into a car along West Girard Avenue, sexually assaulting both of them.

All the victims describe their attacker as a black man, between 40 and 50 years old, roughly 6 feet tall and 175 pounds.

If you know anything about the crimes, you're urged to call Philadelphia Police right away.

