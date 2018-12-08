Police shoot and kill dog after girl, officer attacked in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a dog was shot and killed after it attacked a 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

It happened after 3 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 blocks of Hadfield Street.

Police say the dog bit the girl in both arms and legs then bit a police officer in the thigh.

A second police officer shot and killed the dog.

The 9-year-old is being treated at the hospital. So far, there is no word on her condition.

The officer who was bitten is being checked for minor injuries.

