Police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' incident in London after several stabbed

The police force said the incident happened in the London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.
Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.