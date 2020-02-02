Police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' incident in London after several stabbed

(Photo/Shutterstock)

LONDON -- London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after "a number of people" were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.

The police force said the incident happened in the London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."



The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.

Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
terrorismu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Car flips, lands on roof in wastewater treatment tank
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy
Overheard at Tredici with Hazim Hardeman - Part 1
Gas station gun battle leaves 2 dead in Chester
'No longer needed:' Philly Deputy Commissioner Sullivan resigns
NFL Expert Picks: Action News team picks Super Bowl winner
Show More
'Miracle puppy' makes a comeback, invited to Puppy Bowl
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
Kobe Bryant should get statue next to Rocky, Stallone says
Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash wasn't legal to fly in poor visibility
Video shows jail fight between Parkland shooter, deputy
More TOP STORIES News