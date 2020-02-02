Police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' incident in London after several stabbed

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

LONDON -- London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after "a number of people" were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday.The police force said the incident happened in the London's Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying "The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."The BBC said that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.Social media showed multiple ambulances on the scene and helicopters in the air as helicopters responded to the incident.Police warned people to stay out of the south London neighborhood.