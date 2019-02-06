Two women were attacked by a pit bulls in New Castle, Delaware Wednesday night.It happened on the unit block of Scottie Lane.Officials said a woman in her 70s was walking her two pit bulls when they turned on her and then attacked a woman in her 20s as well.Police arrived on the scene and one of the dogs charged the officers. Police said that dog was then shot and killed.The other dog escaped and was later captured by animal control.Both women reportedly suffered very serious but not life-threatening injuries.-----