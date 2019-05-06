Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem, police say

Officers used bull horns to communicate with a person of interest during a standoff a house in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.
Chief Mark Diluzio said the 4th Street standoff is part of an investigation into a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. about a mile away in the 800 block of Argus Court.
Investigators said the shooting started as an argument that spun out of control.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a police escort.
Two men were eventually taken into custody.
Officials said the victim is in serious condition.