Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police with long guns surrounded a house on Bethlehem's south side Sunday afternoon.Officers used bull horns to communicate with a person of interest during a standoff a house in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.Chief Mark Diluzio said the 4th Street standoff is part of an investigation into a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. about a mile away in the 800 block of Argus Court.Investigators said the shooting started as an argument that spun out of control.The victim was taken to the hospital with a police escort.Two men were eventually taken into custody.Officials said the victim is in serious condition.