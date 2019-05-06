Shooting investigation ends in stand-off in Bethlehem, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police with long guns surrounded a house on Bethlehem's south side Sunday afternoon.

Officers used bull horns to communicate with a person of interest during a standoff a house in the 1200 block of East 4th Street.

Chief Mark Diluzio said the 4th Street standoff is part of an investigation into a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. about a mile away in the 800 block of Argus Court.

Investigators said the shooting started as an argument that spun out of control.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a police escort.

Two men were eventually taken into custody.

Officials said the victim is in serious condition.
