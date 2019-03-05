Police: Shooting leaves man dead in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.
Chopper 6 was overhead at 6:30 p.m. on Monday as police combed the scene for bullets in the 4900 block of Reno Street.
Police say a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
