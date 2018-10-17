Police: Shoplifting suspects pepper spray Target employee

Delaware State Police need your help finding two women, accused of pepper-spraying a Target employee who tried to stop them from stealing.It happened just before 8 Monday night, at the store on the 10000 block of Brandywine Parkway, in Wilmington.Investigators say the women loaded up a shopping cart with items and tried to leave.But when a worker confronted them, the accused thieves attacked him.If you recognize them, contact Delaware State Police.------