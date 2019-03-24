Crime & Safety

Police sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder in Germantown

Police sources: Arrest made in connection with bar employee's murder. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on March 23, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "They got him! They got him they got him." A sigh of relief for family and friends of 58-year-old Jeffery Johnson.

Police sources confirm there is a man in custody for the cold-blooded killing.

Detectives telling his sister, Terrie Johnson-Black, video surveillance greatly helped this case. "They had never seen so many people come and give tips. Which showed how much people loved him."

Johnson, a barkeep at Del Mar Lounge in the 300 block of Chelten Avenue, was fatally shot when a customer held up the establishment just after last call early Thursday morning.

Stephen Williams grew up in Germantown with Johnson. He got the news as he woke up, "A common friend called me early in the morning saying Jeff had been murdered. I took it poorly. It was sudden, so is the shock," says Williams.

Outside the Del Mar Lounge, Saturday night, family and friends released balloons into the sky remembering Johnson.

One man eulogizing him, "My heart is empty, I love Jeff. We all love Jeff."
