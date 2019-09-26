South Philadelphia homeowner fatally shoots intruder after struggle over gun, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5570699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: South Philly homeowner fatally shoots alleged intruder: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a homeowner shot a 27-year-old man who broke into his South Philadelphia home Wednesday night.Third District officers received a call about a possible home invasion around 11 p.m.Police arrived at the home along the 2200 block of South Darien Street to find a man in the living room area near the staircase bleeding heavily from his head and body.The 22-year-old homeowner told police that the man, who was later identified as James Jones, broke into the home and a struggle between the two men ensued. Another man, who is also a suspect in the case, ran from the scene. He remains at large, police said.Police said 11 shell casings and a stolen gun were recovered from the scene.Jones was shot in the head and the homeowner suffered a graze wound to the cheek and the back of his head."What's unusual is this victim, who was pronounced dead on scene, he is wearing gloves, which is unusual for this time of year," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "So it's a possibility that this was a home invasion."Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle flee the scene shortly after those shots were fired.Officers pulled over the driver of the car at 5th and Pierce streets.Police said three men were inside of the car and they were interviewed by authorities at police headquarters.Police interviewed the other occupants in the home and the homeowner, who is expected to be okay.The motive appears to be narcotics-related, police said Thursday during a news conference. They do not believe the homeowner knew the two men.No arrests have been made.