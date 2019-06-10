Police: Stabbing led to barricade situation in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing led to a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

Philadelphia police say a woman was stabbed inside an apartment on the 1100 block of North 63rd Street just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

He surrendered and is in custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
