Police: Stabbing led to barricade situation in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing led to a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.Philadelphia police say a woman was stabbed inside an apartment on the 1100 block of North 63rd Street just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the apartment.He surrendered and is in custody.The victim was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.