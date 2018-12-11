Police: Woman steals purse at Bucks County Starbucks, makes $2K in purchases

YARDLEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County have released surveillance images of a woman suspected of stealing a woman's purse then using her credit cards to shop.

Police said the female suspect took the victim's purse at a Yardley Starbucks in the Oxford Shopping Center located at 1621 Big Oak Road n November 18.

Police said the woman then used the victim's credit cards at the Walmart in Tullytown.

The victim's credit cards were also used at Dick Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Famous Footwear and Joanne Fabric at the Court at Oxford Valley Shopping Center, and the Home Depot in Fairless Hills.

Altogether it is alleged she racked up more than $2,000 in bills.

Police said the female suspect is driving a silver SUV or minivan.

If you recognize the woman in the photos, you are asked to contact the Lower Makefield Township Police Department at 267-274-1163.
