Police: Stepsons among 3 charged in Bensalem stabbing

Alberto Alvarado-Rodriguez, Christopher Alvarado, and Kelvin Peralta

BENSALEM Pa. (WPVI) --
Three men have been arrested for a stabbing in Bensalem, and police say two of the suspects are the victim's own stepsons.

Police were called to the Berkeley Trace Apartments on Bensalem Boulevard around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday.

There they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, police announced the arrests of the three suspects being sought in this case.

The victim's stepsons, Alberto Alvarado-Rodriguez, 21, and Christopher Alvarado, 20, are charged with attempted homicide.

The third suspect is identified as 26-year-old Kelvin Peralta. He is also charged with attempted homicide.

Police did not disclose a possible motive for the stabbing.

All three suspects are being held on $10 million bail.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstabbingattempted murderBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News