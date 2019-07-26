PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a BMW and a bicyclist with a stolen vehicle on Thursday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. at F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the bicyclist was rushed to an area hospital for serious injuries.
The suspect, who police say was driving in a stolen Jeep, fled the scene.
No word yet on if anyone in the BMW was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Police: Stolen car driver hits, BMW, bicyclist, then flees scene in Philadelphia
