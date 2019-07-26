Police: Stolen car driver hits, BMW, bicyclist, then flees scene in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a BMW and a bicyclist with a stolen vehicle on Thursday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the bicyclist was rushed to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect, who police say was driving in a stolen Jeep, fled the scene.

No word yet on if anyone in the BMW was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
