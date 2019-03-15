Police: Store owner fatally shoots would-be robber in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An attempted robbery suspect has died after he was shot and killed by a store owner on Thursday night.
It happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Police say a man in his 20s entered the store wearing a ski mask with intentions on committing a robbery.
That's when he was shot one time in the abdomen by the store owner.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The store owner was not injured.
