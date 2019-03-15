Police: Store owner shoots would-be robber in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a store owner shot a would-be robber on Thursday night.

It happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police say a man in his 20s entered the store wearing a ski mask with intentions on committing a robbery.

That's when he was shot one time in the abdomen by the store owner.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where's listed in critical condition.

The store owner was not injured.
Report a Typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New Video Shows Suspect Who Shot Philadelphia Attorney
Dozens of venomous snakes removed from Bucks Co. apartment
Philly declares this weekend 'Meek Mill Weekend'
Nick Foles says he will always love Philadelphia
Philadelphia City Council approves amendment to create civilian patrol
Cases in Temple mumps outbreak now up to 38
Philly councilwoman introduces bill to phase out soda tax
Show More
Berks County drug gang blamed for homicides; 8 indicted
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Police investigating after 4 headstones vandalized at Del. cemetery
Report: Eagles WR Golden Tate headed to New York Giants
Police: Man wanted for attacking teen in Germantown
More TOP STORIES News