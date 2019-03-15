Police: Store owner shoots would-be robber in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a store owner shot a would-be robber on Thursday night.It happened on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia.Police say a man in his 20s entered the store wearing a ski mask with intentions on committing a robbery.That's when he was shot one time in the abdomen by the store owner.The suspect was transported to an area hospital where's listed in critical condition.The store owner was not injured.