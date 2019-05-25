Police: Student brought loaded gun, knife to Allentown middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania say a middle school student brought a loaded gun and a knife to school.

The Allentown School District said in a Facebook post Friday that it received a report that a Harrison Morton Middle School student had weapons. Officials identified and searched the student and called police.

The district said police and administration followed all proper protocols and no one at the school was in danger.

It was unknown how the district was alerted to the weapons or the student.

Allentown police Captain Charles Roca said the student is in custody and faces charges.

No other information was released.
