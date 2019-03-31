Crime & Safety

Student from New Jersey was murdered in South Carolina, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPVI) -- Police say a University of South Carolina student from New Jersey, who was found dead about a day after she was reported missing, was murdered.

Investigators believe the victim, 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, was waiting for an Uber ride around 2 a.m. Friday in the 5 points section of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police say she got into a black Chevy Impala, driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland, outside a bar.

However, police do not believe Rowland was an Uber driver.



By 1:30 p.m. Friday, police received a missing person's report from a roommate who had been with Josephson the night before but got separated.

A few hours later, Josephson's body was discovered by hunters in a wooded area of nearby Clarendon County. It's an area known to Rowland, police say.

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, a K-9 officer on patrol stopped the Impala. Rowland jumped out and ran but was soon caught, police say.

Inside the car, investigators say they found the victim's blood, her cell phone, bleach and germicidal wipes.

Investigators also say the car's child safety locks were engaged, which would prevent someone inside from escaping the back of the vehicle.

Josephson was a senior political science major from Robbinsville, New Jersey.

She had been admitted to the Kline School of Law at Drexel University.

"Our hearts are broken. There is nothing tougher than to stand before a family and explain how a loved one was murdered. It was gut-wrenching. This is personal to us," said Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook.

Josephson's father posted on Facebook that his daughter "is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten."

University President Harris Pastides said in a letter Saturday to the university community that "Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort."

