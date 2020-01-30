Delaware State Police surround New Castle home, multiple roads closed

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police were conducting an investigation that shut down several roads in the Penn Acres South development in New Castle on Thursday morning.

Authorities said the investigation was contained to one home on Bunker Hill Road, but as a precaution, they shut down Valley Forge Road, W. University Avenue and Yorktown Road.

Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence in the area at about 10 a.m. A large piece of machinery was seen tearing through the side of a home, but it was not clear why.

Neighbors were asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.
