PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who blew up an ATM in West Philadelphia.
Officials say a suspect entered a convenience store around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
The suspect placed an explosive device on the machine and ran outside before the explosion according to police.
Authorities say a clerk inside the store was behind bullet proof glass during the blast and was not injured.
The explosion sent pieces of the ATM flying across the store leaving a pile of debris on the ground.
Police say it is not clear if the suspect got away with any money.
ATM Explosion: Police search for suspect who blew up an ATM in West Philly
Police say the explosion sent several pieces of the machine flying across the store. A clerk working was not injured.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News