Police: Suspect caught on video snatching purses in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a suspect who committed several thefts in Philadelphia on three consecutive days.On February 12, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., an unknown male suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the ACME market located at 1900 block of Johnston Street.The suspect walked around stalking his victim for several minutes. When the victim was distracted, the suspect took the victim's purse from the shopping cart and fled.On February 13, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., an unknown male suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Kin Laundromat located in the 1500 block of South Broad Street.After lurking around for several minutes, the suspect took the victim's purse from the counter and fled.On February 15, 2019, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the unknown male suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the Philly Natural store located in the 1200 block of South Broad Street.After lingering around for several minutes, the suspect took the victim's purse from behind the counter and fled.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.-----